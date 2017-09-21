Padmavati first look: Twitter just can’t get over Deepika Padukone’s goddess avatar on the poster

Thursday morning has begun on a grand note indeed! The much awaited, much talked movie Padmavati’s first look starring the lead actor- Deepika Padukone is finally out. We were expecting something magnificent and looks like, we weren’t off the mark because Deepika Padukone in her royal, regal, goddess avatar has unleashed a storm on Twitters. Fans just can’t get over her look! In fact, fans are finding 140 characters too less to describe how she looks. Mesmerising, elegant, stunning, regal, royal, grace unlimited are the words gushing out on Twitter. Everything about her look right from her gorgeous red lehenga to her jewellery to her authoritative look to the striking unibrow – Everything lives up to the grandeur image of Rani Padmavati. It really can’t better than this! The Padmavati frenzy all began yesterday when they revealed the logo. In an elegant font, the makers already hinted at something awe-inspiring. What a brilliant start to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. It’s going be grand in every sense and after this striking first look, we can’t wait for more! The film’s release has moved to 1st December as per the poster. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh who will play Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively. Also Read: First look of Padmavati will be out tomorrow! Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s film

This is only the Queen look, we are yet to see Sinhalese princess, romantic wife and brave warrior look. #PadmavatiFirstLook 😍 — मंदार (@yourboy_md) September 21, 2017

i love everything about this picture…the statuesque, the costume, the jewelry, those teary eyes #PadmavatiFirstLookpic.twitter.com/MqdgN5Xfcd — (@ideepilicious) September 21, 2017

So, how did you like Padmavati’s first look starring Deepika Padukone? After an etherela poster like this, can’t wiat to find what the first look of Shahid Kpaoor and Ranveer Singh will be like!