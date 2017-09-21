Padmavati first poster out! Deepika Padukone’s royal look is EVERYTHING that you need to focus on this morning

When Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali joined hands for the first time for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, it resulted in Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first Rs 100 crore grosser. When the trio reunited for the second time for Bajirao Mastani, the film not only created havoc at the box office but it stood tall against the might of, probably, India’s most loved on-screen pairing, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in hit-machine, Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. Now the three are returning for the third time for the magnum opus Padmavati. And joining the trio is the actor par excellence and heartthrob of millions, Shahid Kapoor. Also read: Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s film

With such a stellar cast to look forward to, there’s no way we could not be excited for this film and look how the makers are equally living up to our expectations….Make way for Deepika as Rani Padmini in the much awaited first poster of Padmavati that’s just hit the web. What a stunning transformation…exactly what we were hoping for; right from that majestic get up to that uni-brow. Indeed, this morning couldn’t have started on a better note than this. Let’s not forget, this poster also clarifies the confusion around the release date which has now been officially locked on December 1, 2017. Hope you are marking this date on your calendar!

Here’s another poster featuring Deepika..

Imagine the kind of curiosity Padmavati has garnered and the havoc it’s gonna wreak at the box office. Moreover the film is inspired by a true tale. While Deepika Padukone will be seen in the titular role of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor is playing her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. On the other hand Ranveer Singh is playing Alauddin Khilji. It’ll be interesting to see Ranveer in a negative character for the first time, who gets obsessed by the unmatched beauty of Rani Padmini and captures her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

While the film looks as majestic as possible, let’s just hope Sanjay Leela Bhansali is able to recreate the magic and success of his previous films with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Let us know what y’all think about the first look of much awaited Padmavati, in the comments section below and keep watching this space for more updates.