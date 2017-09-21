Padmavati gets its first casualty? John Abraham’s Parmaanu’s release date gets pushed to 2018

John Abraham’s upcoming film Parmanu was to release this December 8, but now buzz is that the movie has been pushed to early next year. It is said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to release Padmavati in the first two weeks of December and approached John to delay Parmanu. That’s not all, some portions of Parmanu are still to be shot and that’s why the makers decided to push the release. They want to promote it and release it on a big scale. The film is based on the nuclear blast conducted in Pokhran.

The first look of Padmavati was released today and Deepika Padukone looks every bit the ethereal queen that she plays in the film. As you are aware, the film talks about the story of Rani Padmavati who was known for her bravery and astounding beauty. In fact, she was so stunning to look at, that shrewd emperor Alauddin Khilji developed a lustful crush on her. That made him raid Raja Rawal Ratan Singh’s, Padmavati’s husband, fort to make her his own. But she chose to jump into a burning pyre over his hateful advances. That’s how she became a brave warrior queen who gave her life for honour. The film releases on December 1 and is already taking on Amitabh Bachchan’s 102 Not Out.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any change in the release date of AB’s film owing to Padmavati.