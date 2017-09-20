Padmavati logo out! Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s film will be regal – view pic

Like we said, all we can talk about today is Padmavati and as if on cue, the makers released the logo of the movie which is simply regal! The font makes it evident that it will be an elegant affair of a queen, a king and an emperor which will make it an awesome film to look out for this year. We have been waiting to catch a glimpse of this film since a long time now. There have been many conjectures about whether or not the film will release this year but now we have the logo which will put all such rumours to rest.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always promised opulence and never disappointed us with any of them. Be it Devdas or Bajirao Mastani, the grandeur he depicts on screen is simply out of this world and thus, Padmavati will be immensely liked, we are pretty certain of that. Check out the poster right here…

For all the uninitiated, Padmavati is based on the fable of Rani Padmini, and it stars Deepika Padukone as one of the most beautiful queens in Indian lore. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband, Raja Rattan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays Delhi emperor Allaudin Khilji, who gets obsessed with Padmini’s beauty. The film is expected to release on November 17.