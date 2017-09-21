Padmavati poster: Deepika Padukone sporting the unibrow is not only brave but also ground breaking, here’s why!

The first day of Navratri got off to a rocking start courtesy Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood diva gave us a glimpse of what a royal Goddess might actually look like as the first poster of Padmavati was released. The film releases on December 1. The tale of the legendary Rajput Queen who committed Jauhar rather than surrender to the lust of the Delhi ruler, Alauddin Khilji is a treasured part of Rajasthani folklore. While modern historians state they do not have any factual evidence to support the existence of Padmavati, her earliest reference can be found in the poetry of Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540 CE. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati leaves Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar totally STUNNED – check out tweets)

With the poster releasing, people are comparing it with artwork of Rajput Queen. In most of them, she is seen with the unibrow. Deepika Padukone has also surrendered to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision and sported it. Now, it is a huge thing considering many actresses would balk at the idea of doing it. They would fear looking ungroomed or shabby. But Deepika who has one of the most stunning faces in the industry has not hesitated a bit. Regal, bronzed and fierce, the unibrow defines the personality of Padmavati in the purest way. Going by traditional thought, the monobrow or unibrow is considered as the sign of innocence. In popular culture, it is actress Kajol, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo who have popularised the unibrow. A few days back, we read the story of a model Sophia Hadjipanteli, who refused to tweeze her eyebrows saying they were a part of who she was. In some cultures, women with unibrows were considered as ogres. Keeping all this in mind, we can say it is really brave of the actress to go the whole hog and sport the monobrow.

As per Jayasi's poem, Padmavati was beautiful, innocent and totally gorgeous. The tale of her beauty was told by a parrot, Hiraman to Raja Rawal Ratan Singh who crossed over the seven seas to meet her. Padmavati was the daughter of Gandharva Sen, who was a ruler in Sri Lanka. In the poster, Deepika is seen in the most gorgeous hues of yellow, pink and red. We are gaga over the ornaments right from the maang tikka to kangans and that exquisite necklace. However, those tearful yet resolute eyes are what that stands out.