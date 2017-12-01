Padmavati release date still NOT confirmed; Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets reprimanded for submitting the film late

Yesterday Sanjay Leela Bhansali was called for a closed door meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee to present his side of the story against the controversies surrounding Padmavati. Although the exact minutes of this meeting is yet to be known but from what daily reports suggest, the panel including Prasoon Joshi, Raj Babbar and BJP MP Anurag Thakur questioned SLB for submitting the film late for Censor Certification. In fact, they even reprimanded the director for screening the film to select media persons, even before getting an approval from Censor Board. SLB however in defense only had one thing to say, “All the controversy over the film is based on rumours. I have not distorted facts. The film is based on a poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi (by referring to the 16th century Indian Sufi poet’s epic poem “Padmavat”. We don’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

As per Mid Day report, SLB has now been given 2 weeks time to give a written reply on what went wrong and why did he fail to submit the film; which explains how the release of the film is still uncertain. So all the speculations that are doing the rounds stating Padmavati is likely to release on January 12 are completely baseless. The release date cannot be locked unless and until the film receives its Censor Certificate.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actresses like Shabana Aazmi, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif have reportedly decided to extend support to Padmavati by signing a petition for the safety of the cast and crew of the film. Revealed an insider to DNA, “Everyone has been approached. We are awaiting the signatures of A-listers like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and two more actresses. Once they sign, we will be taking the matter forward.” Keep watching this space for more updates.