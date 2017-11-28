Padmavati row: Deepika Padukone’s film banned in Bihar by state government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ordered a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” in the state.

The Chief Minister ordered concerned officials to ban the release after BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu demanded it in a letter.

The ban on “Padmavati” in Bihar would be in place “till controversy surrounding it gets over”.

Bablu belongs to upper caste Rajput, the community which has been protesting against the film over alleged “distortion of historical facts”.

The ban by Bihar, ruled by a JD-U-BJP coalition, follows that by BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Several groups, mainly Rajput, have been demanding a ban on “Padmavati”, starring Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, but it has been deferred.