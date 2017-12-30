Padmavati row: Despite CBFC’s support, Rajput Karni Sena is hell bent on vandalising theatres screening the film

The troubles haven’t ended for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Even though CBFC passed the film with a UA certificate, the Rajput Karni Sena threatens to vandalise theatres that screen the film. “The release of Padmavati is only going to create chaos in the country. The government would be responsible for any loss of life and property following the release of this movie. Every theatre, where this movie would be released, would be vandalised. The censor board is taking this decision under the pressure of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and are destroying Hindutva from the country”, Rajput Karni Sena chief told ANI.

Political parties have already vandalised the sets during the shoot and directed Sanjay leela Bhansali was also mobbed at one point. The film has been tied up in controversies ever since they started shooting for it. No matter how much the makers or the cast clarify that there is nothing offensive about the film and the controversies are just rumours, political parties refuse to step down. The CBFC suggested the makers to change the title to Pamavat and release the film with a few cuts and a UA certificate. They have also asked the makers to make certain modifications to the Ghoomar song which became an instant hit. (ALSO READ: CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi confirms the title change from Padmavati to Padmavat, says there are no 26 cuts, only five modifications)

Talking to Zee Media about this, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi said, This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner. The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length after viewing the film on the evening of December 28. We have asked the filmmakers to change the disclaimer to one that does not claim historical accuracy; modify the incorrect/misleading reference to historical places; add a disclaimer which states that the film in no manner subscribes or glorifies the practice of Sati.” What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.