Padmavati row: Kangana Ranaut declines support to Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati has been surrounded by controversies for over the months now. While the makers postponed the release date of this historical drama due to protests, many Bollywood celebs came out in the support of the film. In fact, after the threats to Deepika Padukone, the makers decided to make a petition for the safety of the actress and initiated signature from the celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Anushka Sharma. But the curly-haired actress Kangana Ranaut has refused to support the Deepika by declining to sign the petition says a Midday report.

While the news has come as a shock in the entertainment industry, we know why Kangana has refused to lend her support. The primary reason is Deepika is not her close friend and the second thing is no one from the Bollywood had come out in her support while she was fighting the legal battle with Hrithik Roshan. A leading website also quoted, “Kangana refused point-blank. She said an outright no to signing the Deepika Bachao petition, much to Shabana’s shock and annoyance.” (Also Read: Padmavati Row: Shahid Kapoor says he is shocked over protestors targeting co-star Deepika Padukone)

Earlier the cold vibes between the two leading actress had started when Deepika Padukone had won an award for Happy New Year and had dedicated to Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Queen. This incident reportedly, irked Kangana as she thought Deepika could have directly appreciated her instead of going publicly. Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut is also shooting for a historical drama based on Rani Laxmibai titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film also marks the debut of Deepika Padukone’s ex-boyfriend Nihar Pandya. Do you think Kangana Ranaut has taken a right decision? Share your thoughts in the comment section.