Padmavati row: Parliamentary panel to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali if the controversy was created for publicity?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati has been at the centre of controversy since a while now. After a report started doing the rounds that a dream romantic sequence between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) was going to be a part of the movie, the Rajputs and the Karni Sena started protesting against the movie. With the law and order situation getting out of hand, the Lok Sabha set up a Parliamentary panel (which includes actor-politicians Paresh Rawal of BJP and Raj Babbar of Congress, amongst others) to invite Prasoon Joshi (CBFC chief who rejected the film’s certification due to incomplete submission) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to present their cases, get to the core issue of this whole controversy and resolve it. The meeting is on going presently (as of 16:00 hrs IST, November 30), but before it started, BJP MP Anurag Thakur mentioned about a few things they plan to discuss. And yes, according to him, the Parliamentary panel will question SLB if the whole controversy was created just for publicity.

Anurag Thakur told India Today Television before the meeting commenced, “We have summoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali to ask him about his film Padmavati. We want Mr Bhansali to depose on what led to this kind of controversy. We are going to ask many questions because this is not only about entertainment, but about the social fabric too. But I am not going to discuss the contents of the meeting in front of the camera. We will definitely ask him why the film is selectively being shown to certain media houses, even when the certification is due. He also has to tell us why the film was not shown to the people who actually had objections to it. There have been instances in the past where controversy has been created around films just to ensure extra publicity for them. We will discuss that too.” (ALSO READ – Mulayam Singh Yadav gets trolled as a pic of his daughter-in-law dancing to Padmavati’s Ghoomar song surfaces)

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Padmavati was originally scheduled to release on December 01. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about this whole controversy? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Padmavati and the controversy surrounding it right here.