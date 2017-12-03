Padmavati Row: Shahid Kapoor says he is shocked over protestors targeting co-star Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been mired in controversy after several Rajput groups alleged that history has been distorted in the movie. Four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have called for a ban on the period drama. Though SLB claimed that there is no distortion of history in the entire film. Both, Bhansali and leading lady Deepika Padukone have received death threats for being associated with the film. In fact, there were also threats that the protestors will cut Deepika’s nose if the film hit the theaters. The makers had to shift the release date of the film due to all controversies and protests.

During a recent ceremony, Shahid Kapoor was asked about protests against Deepika, he said, “It’s terrible. I didn’t expect this — so much being spoken about a lady. I am very shocked with that.” When asked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent Parliamentary panel session in Delhi and whether it has worsened the situation of Padmavati release, Shahid quoted, “It’s strange the way things have happened, but I don’t think they have worsened. We are surprised that it’s taking longer than anyone had anticipated. The release date has been deferred. People have chosen to make their decisions before seeing the film. I have been saying from the beginning that everyone should decide only after they’ve seen the film. I’ve been urging people to not have any preconceived notions about the film, which are not based on facts. I think facts can be discussed only when people have seen the movie.” (Also Read: Padmavati row: I abhor what is being done to the film, says filmmaker Rahul Rawail)

Various Rajput groups have accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali of filming a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini (Deepika) and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker. The Deepika-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer starrer was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers deferred the release till they receive a certificate from the CBFC.