Padmavati: Make way for warrior king Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh!

Last week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati on the first day of Navratri. He admitted that he couldn’t have found a better day to reveal her look. She plays the central character. The actress looked effortlessly regal in her exquisite attire. Next up was the wait to see how Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh‘s look would turn out to be. Honestly, after watching Deepika, we were dying to see the avatars of the two men in the film. And finally, we have one of them revealing their look. Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh is simply majestic.

This is the first Shahid is working in a period drama and he looks so fetching as a King. Rawal Ratan Singh was Padmavati’s doting husband who fought the vicious Alauddin Khilji to save his wife’s vanity. Shahid looks so beseeching as the King that we can’t take out eyes off him. Check out the pictures right here…

We told you EXCLUSIVELY that Shahid Kapoor will have the maximum shirtless scenes this time rather than Ranveer Singh. Now you know how Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves to flaunt his hero’s toned torso and Shahid Kapoor will be his muse this time it seems. Isn’t that awesome? Shahid has made us go wild with his chiselled abs a lot of times on his Instagram page and now we will get to see it in Padmavati as well. One more reason to watch this movie on December 1.