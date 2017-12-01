Padmavati Vs Parliamentary panel: 7 questions that were shot at Sanjay Leela Bhansali demanding a written reply

We revealed to you how Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had made their way to Delhi yesterday (November 30). The duo presented themselves in front of a Parliamentary panel, that was set up to resolve the controversy surrounding the film. Not only did they talk about the protests against Padmavati, but also the legality of the screening that SLB held for selected media before the censorship of the film. According to a report in indianexpress.com, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned on various aspects of the movie. Prasoon was also questioned about several rules and regulations that Padmavati might have broken. While several of you must be scratching your heads, wondering what the Parliamentary panel might have asked them, well you don’t have to worry as we have all the details for you right here.

There were seven major questions put forth to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prasoon Joshi, amongst several others. From what we hear, SLB has been give two weeks to submit a written reply. He will speak with his team and the producers before sending out a reply. The Parliamentary panel is mainly concerned about the law and order situation getting out of hand and the legality of the select media screening before the censorship of the film. In the meantime, they have left it to the CBFC to decide if the film can or should be screened or not. As LK Advani told the press after the meeting, “Let the CBFC do its job.” Anyway, according to a report in indianexpress.com, here are the 7 questions that the pane shot at SLB and Prasoon Joshi during the meeting! (ALSO READ – Padmavati release date still NOT confirmed; Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets reprimanded for submitting the film late)

# Can a filmmaker depict the banned practice of Sati?

# Can a film be released abroad before it is cleared for screening in India?

# Is a selective media screening of a movie without a CBFC clearance fair and ethical?

# How could SLB assume that the movie could be released on December 1 when he had applied to the CBFC on November 11 (as per the Cinematography Act, the CBFC may take 68 days before certifying a movie)?

# Was the selective media screening an act to influence the CBFC?

# How could the controversial film reach the UK when it had not been cleared here?

# Was the whole controversy around the film created for publicity?

What is your take on these questions? Will the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmavati finally get resolved? Well, time will only tell. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about the movie right here.