Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor abandoned by son in hospital, Ramesh Taurani comes forward to help

A heartbreaking case of a son abandoning her mother has come to light. Geeta Kapoor (58) was admitted to SRV hospital in Goregaon on April 21, by her son Raja to get her treated for her falling blood pressure. Little did Geeta know that a devious plan by her son was in play. At the hospital, when asked to pay a deposit, Raja went out under the pretext of looking for an ATM, only to never return. The doctors decided to treat Geeta, as her condition was fragile. All the consecutive attempts of trying to get Raja, or Geeta’s daughter Pooja to the hospital failed. Geeta since then had been staying at the hospital, and the bill reached a hefty amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for her treatment.

In an emotional interview with TV9 Geeta shared her ordeal. Talking about her life she said that she was a junior artist and has worked in films like Pakeezah. She narrated how she has been in the hospital for a over a month now, and no one from his family has come forward to get her discharged from there.

You’d wish the story ended right there, but there is more to it. Geeta told Mid-Day that Raja used to beat her up. “He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that’s why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled,”

As per a report carried by Jagran, producer Ramesh Taurani and, Ashoke Pandit have come forward to pay the bills that came close to Rs 1.5 lakhs, and Geeta has been discharged. When we contacted Mr Taurani, he said that he did not know Geeta personally, but read the news, and hence decided to come forward to help her.

Hospital has lodged a complaint with the police, who are now trying to track down Geeta’s family. Reportedly, Raja moved out for their flat as soon as he admitted Geeta into the hospital, indicating that the plan had been in motion for months now.