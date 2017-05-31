Pakistani actress Saba Qamar: Back home, people are conservative about religion, but India is secular

Unlike Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar’s experience in India post the Uri attacks, Saba Qamar had a very smooth stay in the country. The actress, whose performance in Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan has been raved about, spoke to Mid-Day recently. She was in for a surprise to see how people were indifferent towards the fact that she belonged to Pakistan. Right after the Uri attacks shook Indians as our jawans sacrificed themselves, the country hit back at Pakistan and amid the political tension, celebrities working in Bollywood became parties’ prime targets. At the same time, while many Pakistani artistes were being jetted out of the country, Saba was still here, completing the last leg of the shoot. Her experience was rather relaxed.

In her interview, she said, “I wasn’t scared” and added, “Around the same time, my visa was also about to expire. I had applied for an extension of 15 days to complete the shoot. To my surprise, everyone was nice to me. I had to go to the police station for verification and the officers took selfies.” After divulging her experience here, she further claimed that India is a secular country. “Back home, people are conservative about religion, but India is secular For a particular scene, we had to go to a temple, church and gurudwara, and people here were comfortable with me around,” she said. Interesting!

It does come as a shock to us considering how the stay of Pakistani actors during the tense situation was pretty scary. Lucky the diva didn’t have to face much hassle. Hindi Medium has anyway proven its mettle as one of the best films of 2017, despite a low budget. Filmmakers, you might have a tough time creating another Baahubali but you should certainly take cues from this movie that managed to strike a chord with the audience and earn very good numbers at the box office as well. Not to forget how the stars’ performances have also been appreciated by them. We don’t know if there will be another film for Saba in Bollywood but we’d certainly like to see her make into more films here. She is quite a talented lady! Agreed?

