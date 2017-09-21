Pammi Aunty #MumbaiDaSiyapaa EXCLUSIVE teaser: Ssumier Pasricha starrer web series promises to be a laughter riot

Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji is bringing the most humorous and entertaining digital show ever Pammi Aunty #MumbaiDaSiyapaa. The show features Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha as its four lead characters. The side-splitting comedy between Pammi Aunty, her Maharashtrian maid, her foreign return son and a 75 year old neighbour is the most endearing part of the show. Fans will witness Pammi Aunty’s reaction to the Mumbai way of life and its people. It is a laughing riot to get anecdotal interpretation of life by show’s crazy characters and this is just a teaser! Watch out for more! Also read: Hey Shahid – Mira, Pammi Aunty advises you to have another kid – watch video

Talking about the show Ssumier Pasricha said, “It is always great to be part of any show and specially when it comes to four characters, I think not many actors have got this opportunity to do four roles in one series together and that too in the same frame. It’s a brilliant lifetime opportunity every actor looks forward to. It’s fun how all the four characters have turned out, they all have different body language, they all have their own tone to talk, they all have their own issues of life. I think I am very blessed, all thanks to Ekta Kapoor because this was her idea for me to play all the four characters. It’s going to be fun and you will see Shanti Shole-Mahtrastrian Bai, Pammi-which we all know, Timmi who is Pammi’s son and Kishori Lal who is Pammi’s neighbour in Mumbai.”

ALTBalaji has brought phenomenal comedy content on the app including line up of best stand-up acts, the reception of the genre has been exceptional. What sets Pammi Aunty #MumbaiDaSiyapaa apart from other content is the fact that it is a family entertainer, the characters are funny and lovable in equal measure. Comedy as a genre is fascinating; it’s most shared on social media and other messaging apps. ALTBalaji is here to give that daily dose of laughter to its audience with this first original comedy show Pammi Aunty!