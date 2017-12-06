Paoli Dam of Hate Story fame gets married to longtime boyfriend Arjun Deb in a traditional Bengali wedding – view pics

Paoli Dam, who made her Bollywood debut with Hate Story, made headlines when her film had released. On Monday, December 4, 2017, Paoli tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Arjun Deb, in a traditional Bengali ceremony. Arjun is a restaurateur and had met Paoli first at a party. They had been dating since two years and the decision to get married and spend their life together was the obvious next step. Paoli was in Delhi, shooting for her upcoming movie Halka with Ranvir Shorey, when she met Arjun’s sister there and fixed a marriage date.

The main attraction of the wedding was the Bengali connect. Paoli looked stunning, decked up in the Bengali meenakari red Benarasi saree and traditional golden jewellery which was passed on to her from her mother. The couple took their vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The reception will be held in Guwahati, which is Arjun’s hometown. Paoli has already declared that she won’t be giving up her film career after marriage and her husband is also supportive of her decision. Arjun has decided to give Paoli a surprise honeymoon trip, which has her excited for all the right reasons.

Here are some pictures from the marriage…

Paoli was last seen in the Bengali TV show, Mahanayak. The show was based on the life of Tollywood actor, Uttam Kumar. Paoli played the character of Suchitra Sen, one of the most notable heroines of the regional film industry, who was also reportedly the love interest of Uttam Kumar.