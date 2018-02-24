Papon controversy: &tv issues a statement condemning the incident

Papon has been accused of molesting a minor who is a contestant in The Voice India Kids and the singer has voluntarily decided to step down from his post of a judge from the show. Now the channel &tv has issued a statement to regarding the same. Read the statement here…

The Papon incident is unfortunate and is unequivocally condemned. The decision to not have Papon on the show has already been communicated. Anyone who fails to abide by our code of conduct will not be engaged by our network. We have faith in the judicial system to take the necessary actions that they deem fit. We have extended our full cooperation to the concerned authorities.

As a responsible broadcaster immediately after this incident was brought to our notice, an internal enquiry was initiated. Post the enquiry, instant support was extended towards the participants and their families. An on-call psychologist is available to offer counsel to the children and their parents and an external counsel has been appointed to address the situation. We are committed to the well-being of our participants and would like to restate that a safe and secure environment is of utmost priority to us. All the parents send their children for participating

in our shows with a deep level of trust. We truly value this trust and will do everything it takes to live up to this expectation.