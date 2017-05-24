Paresh Rawal confirms he was ‘coerced’ by Twitter into deleting his controversial tweet against Arundhati Roy

Actor and BJP MLA Paresh Rawal kicked a hornet’s nest when he put out a tweet that was offensive to activist and author Arundhati Roy. He said in his tweet that Arundhati should have been tied up to a jeep and paraded instead, and naturally, his tweet was met with outrage. He had even commented, “70 lakh Indian army can’t defeat azadi gang of Kashmir – Arundhati Roy .Her birth certi in fact is a regret letter from maternity ward.” Paresh Rawal had tried to defend his tweets by saying that it was his voice as a common man, and not as a political worker. Sometime later that tweet was deleted, which many felt Paresh Rawal was forced to do so by Twitter. This doubt became stronger when Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was deleted following his abusive tweets.

However, Paresh Rawal confirmed that he was indeed been asked by Twitter to delete the tweet, or else, his Twitter account will be deleted. In a statement, Mr Rawal said, “With this letter, I inform to all my supporters and citizens of this country that I am being coerced to delete something I tweeted on May 21, or else Twitter would block my account.”

The tweet was in lieu of the ongoing nationwide debate on whether the military was right in tying up a Kashmiri youth to the hood of their jeep and driving him around in a town in Kashmir, so that his plight can serve as a lesson to stone-pelters. This was their reaction to that notorious incident where Kashmiri men were seen throwing stones at army men carrying EVM’s during the recently held state elections there. The action taken by the army met with mixed reactions, with people supporting the punishment as well as some dissing the incident, especially since it was not yet verified that the youth who was tied to jeep was even involved in the stone-pelting incident.