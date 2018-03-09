Pari box office collection day 7: Anushka Sharma’s horror film ends its first week on an average note, collects Rs 22.75 crore

Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee starrer Pari had an average opening week at the domestic market. The horror flick remained steady in the weekdays but on the lower side. It raked in Rs 1.67 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 22.75 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr, Thu 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz.” By looking at the response, we are expecting Pari to cross Rs 25 crore in its second week at the box office.

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr, Thu 1.67 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2018

Despite not performing as per the expectations, Pari has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers due to its reasonable budget. Made on the budget of Rs 18 crore including promotion and advertising, the film had already recovered Rs 10 crore through its satellite and other rights. The film has faced a stiff competition from holdover release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which continues to be the first choice for the movie buffs. (Also Read: Don’t blame us if the view from Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s new house makes you jealous; view pic)

Since three Bollywood films – Hate Story IV, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys have released today, Pari has lost a chunk of screens at the box office. While the film has managed to impress the critics but failed to attract the audience in the cinema halls. Pari also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in key roles. Produced under the banners of Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, the film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali director Prosit Roy.