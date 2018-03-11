Pari box office collection day 9: Anushka Sharma’s horror film earns Rs 23.90 crore

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari continues its average run at the ticket window. After witnessing a drastic dip on its second Friday, the film has managed to remain steady yesterday at the box office. The horror flick raked in Rs 65 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 23.90 crore. Despite being stable at the domestic market, the collections of the film is not up to the mark as there huge buzz and curiosity for the film during its release.

Since the film is made on the reasonable budget of Rs 18 crore including promotion and advertising, Pari has already recovered its investment through its theatrical run. Apart from that, it had earned Rs 10 crore before its release through satellite, digital and other rights. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in pivotal roles. The film is facing stiff competition from holdover release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety along with new films Hate Story IV, Dil Juunglee and 3 Storeys at the box office. Produced under the banners of Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, was released during the festive weekend of Holi. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma wrap up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India in Chanderi)

Pari is expected to earn around Rs 25 – 26 crore in its theatrical run making it an average affair at the box office. Since Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid is arriving this Friday, we think Pari will be out of maximum screens at the ticket window. Anyway, have you guys watched the film? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…