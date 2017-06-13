Pari first look: Did Anushka Sharma’s ‘haunting’ poster remind you of this iconic Afghan Girl pic?

After the debacle of her last production, Phillauri, Anushka Sharma is ready to roll her next movie, where again she plays the central character. Titled Pari, the movie is directed by another debutant filmmaker, Prosit Roy, while Parambrata Chatterjee, of Kahaani fame, will be playing the male lead. The makers have released the first look of the movie, which is entirely focused on Anushka Sharma and has her painted as this victim who has gone through trauma. Her eyes are that of a different colour and are made to look deep and gloomy. Many websites are calling the poster as ‘spooky’ and ‘haunting.’ Or it can just be the reaction when you hear the collections of your last production.

Jokes apart, the overall look of the poster reminded me of another very popular picture, or rather a very iconic one at that. I am talking about the famous picture of the Afghan Girl, which you can see above. The penetrating stare, the freckled face, the hair…they indeed look similar. If you are not aware of this picture, it was taken in 1984 by journalist, Steve McCurry, and was on the June 1985 cover of National Geographic magazine. The girl in the picture is a young woman, Sharbat Gula (who was identified only in 2002), from Afghanistan. She was found in the refugee camp in Pakistan during the time of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, when this famous picture was clicked. Her penetrating green eyes enraptured readers all over the world with many dubbing her picture as ‘The First World’s Third World Mona Lisa.’ A couple of decades later, she was again photographed, now as a middle aged woman, by the same magazine and was also a subject of a documentary. Interestingly, in 2016, she was arrested in Pakistan for living in the country using forged documents, and was later deported back to Afghanistan.

Coming to Pari, the first look is certainly intriguing, and we do hope it helps us forget the dismal performance of Phillauri. The movie has already gone on floors last week.