Pari Screamer 2: Restrained with chains, Anushka Sharma will make your blood curdle – watch video!

Anushka Sharma’s Pari is looking like one of the most suspenseful films of recent times. Directed by Prosit Roy, it seems to be a thriller with a hint of the supernatural. It is produced by the actress who gets paired with Parambrata Chatterjee for the first time. According to many, it is not a horror film but one that dwells on the topic of abuse. And the new screamer hints at that. We see a bruised, bloodied and chained Anushka Sharma watching a cartoon on TV. Then, suddenly her nails grow like that of a witch. It is quite terrifying to see her like that and the visuals are quite disturbing. (Also Read: John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran avoids its clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari; will now release on April 06)

Anushka Sharma told IANS, “At Clean Slate, our endeavour is to tell stories that are not only meaningful and different, but also push the boundaries. This film, a new journey, is yet another step in that direction.” Clean Slate Films is co-owned by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. We understand now that she is a ghost bride and the horror might be her husband. This is Parambrata’s second film in Hindi after Kahaani opposite Vidya Balan.

Anushka was almost unrecognisable in the first poster of Pari. The film is getting a clear date on March 2, which is Holi. Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment earlier said in a statement: “‘Pari’ is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience.” John Abraham’s Parmanu, which was supposed to come with Pari has been moved to April 6. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…