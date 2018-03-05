Pari song Meri Khamoshi Hai: This soulful song from Anushka Sharma’s film touches the strings of a lonely heart – watch video

Ansuhka Sharma’s Pari hit the theatres on March 2 and everyone who has watched the film till now is super impressed with it. I watched the film on the first day and I am with all those people, who are saying that this one is a game changer as far as Hindi horror movies are concerned. Considering how the makers scared the living daylights out of many with those screamers before the release, I wasn’t expecting a song to be there in the film. And personally, I don’t quite like that idea. But it was surprising when the song, Meri Khamoshi Hai played during the first half of the film. Thanfully, it blended so well with the movie that I had no complains whatsoever with it.

The soulful song has been released online today. It has been crooned by Ishan Mitra, who has done an amazing job there. It comes at a point in the movie when Anushka’s character Rukhsana is trying to learn things like brushing her teeth or learning to use crayons to draw in her sketch book. She has stayed with her mother in a forest all her life and Arnab (played by Parambrata Chatterjee) is teaching her to live like normal people do. Sorry for that teeny tiny spoiler. ALSO READ: Pari movie review: Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee’s horror drama is no fairy tale for the faint-hearted

Watch Meri Khamoshi Hai song from Pari right here:



