Parineeti Chopra’s Australian vacay will make you plan one for yourself – view pics

Actress Parineeti Chopra says she makes it point that she travels to a new country every two months. “Honestly, I am a very avid traveller. In fact, I travel a lot and visit 4 to 5 new countries every year. I travel every 2 months to see a new country as travel is that much important to me,” Parineeti told IANS.

Parineeti, who has been appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador of the “Friend of Australia” (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, is currently enjoying her holiday, touring the states of Queensland and Northern Territory.

She began the first day of her trip in Brisbane by visiting the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. Parineeti started her tour from Southbank Parklands where she visited historical sites along the way. She also visited Alchemy Restaurant and Bar. “I am that kind of a person and Australia is one of those places, I was waiting to visit as I had heard so much about it. I am an advanced scuba diver so I take up diving trips a lot. In fact, I recently came back from a diving trip but, now I have a very few things left on my bucket list which include South America and Iceland,” said the “Ishaqzaade” star.

DREAM COME TRUE!! Spotting humpback whales in their homes! Exhilarating and breathtaking 🐋🌊 @WhalesinParadise @Queensland @DestinationGoldCoast @Australia #thisisqueensland #SeeAustralia A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Indulged in the magical dining experience at Alchemy in Brisbane last night, a unique Australian dining experience with the best views of the Story Bridge @alchemy_bris @visitbrisbane @queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

🚲 Exploring the heart of the city with a local @brisbane_by_bicycle @visitbrisbane @queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

This little furball 🐨 is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @lonepinekoala @visitbrisbane @Queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

On the acting front, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of “Golmaal Again”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade.