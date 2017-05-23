Parineeti Chopra: Boys tried to lift my skirt when I cycled to school – watch video

Parineeti Chopra just revealed something about her childhood days which will leave you deeply disturbed. She opened up about the incident recently when she attended a self-defence event with Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed, “Main ek chote town se hu, Ambala. Bade hote hue humare saath bahut pareshaaniya thi. Hum school jate the cycle pe. Humare paas koi gaadi driver ya bus ke paise nahi the. To mere paas ek cycle tha. School sirf 15 minutes door tha. Ambala bahut hi chota shehar hai. Juhu jitna hai utna ambala hai. Mere dad ko bada dar lagta tha. To woh kuch doori pe khud mere peeche apni cycle par aate the. Just to see ki koi ladka na chede. Toh main school ki skirt pehenke jaati thi aur kai baar aisa hua hai ki ladke aakar mujhe chedte the.” (Also read: 5 factors that led to Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu’s poor performance at the box office)

Post that, the story gets extremely shocking. Parineeti further adds, “Mere skirt aise uthane ki koshish karte the (shows the gesture). Aur mein apne mummy papa se itna nafrat karti ki woh kyu mujhe school cycle par bhejte the. Par Papa bolte they nahi tujhe strong hona hai.” This is enough to make you think that every girl in India, during their growing up years, has experienced such incidents that they will never forget. Parineeti, too, went through it and thus she thanks Akshay Kumar and Aditya Thackeray for starting a free of cost, self-defence class for women.

It indeed is shocking to know how Parineeti was harassed as a kid. But truth be told, every girl has such a scarring tale to narrate which will leave many deeply affected. Check out the video right here.

Akshay, you seriously are doing a fab job in this regards. We totally respect your for it.