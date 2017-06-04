Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan: B- town celebs pray for London terror attacks victims

Indian celebrities, including Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Anubhav Sinha and Salim Merchant, were shocked and disturbed with the news of terror attacks in London. They have urged the people to stay calm and united. Six people were killed and 48 others injured in two terror strikes in London in which three male attackers were shot dead by the police. The attack began on London Bridge when a white transit-style van drove into a crowd of people on Saturday. This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.

Here’s what the stars tweeted:

Shraddha KapoorPraying…..for these acts of terror to stop…for love and peace to spread….Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks

Dia MirzaViolence is the last refuge of the incompetent. – Isaac Asimov

Shekhar Kapur: As terror continues in UK despite best anti terror force in world, the solution must lie in preventing radicalisation… In a global world terrorism knows no boundaries. Its a virus that needs a global cure. It’s no longer just ‘their’ problem #LondonBrige.

Rahul Dholakia: It’s no more breaking news; it’s ‘Heart Breaking News’ …Pray for London #UnitedWeStand

Shekhar Ravjiani: Our thoughts and prayers are with you.Stay safe. Stay strong. And don’t let fear into your hearts. Don’t let them win.

Shruti Haasan: Cannot believe this happened to beautiful London…My prayers to everyone.

Parineeti Chopra: Cannot believe this is happening so often now. Praying for peace everywhere!

Neha Dhupia: Another terror attack… Another day when innocent lives are lost… another day when you wake up and question what’s the world coming to?

Salim Merchant: Just landed in Paris and shocked to read about the London attack. When will all this end? I have a feeling the weapon industry is feeding this

Anubhav Sinha: Stay safe London. Stay calm because they want you to panic. Keep loving because they want you to hate.

Onir: What a horrible news to start the day with… 6 people slain in ‘terrorist incidents’ on London Bridge.

Vivek Agnihotri: Even I don’t believe in Islamic terror. But what do I do when I see ‘Allahism’ of terror? London, I feel your pain.

Akshara Haasan: Once again London sees terror. It’s so sad. Please be safe, be aware of any doubtful activities etc. Its truly sad to see pain so soon.

Armaan Malik: Sad to see these happenings around the world… Not sure if prayers are enough anymore.

Aftab Shivdasani: Another shocking and disturbing attack in London. Some serious measures need to be taken to stop this. Prayers for the victims.

Prateik Babbar: Thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of victims… #PrayForLondon

Hansika: I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone in London. Please Stay Safe everyone.