Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan: B- town celebs pray for London terror attacks victims

Indian celebrities, including Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Anubhav Sinha and Salim Merchant, were shocked and disturbed with the news of terror attacks in London. They have urged the people to stay calm and united. Six people were killed and 48 others injured in two terror strikes in London in which three male attackers were shot dead by the police. The attack began on London Bridge when a white transit-style van drove into a crowd of people on Saturday. This is the third terror attack in the UK since March.

Here’s what the stars tweeted:

Shraddha Kapoor: Praying…..for these acts of terror to stop…for love and peace to spread….Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks

Praying…..for these acts of terror to stop…for love and peace to spread….Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks — RIYA SOMANI (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2017

Dia Mirza: Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. – Isaac Asimov

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. – Isaac Asimov — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 4, 2017

Shekhar Kapur: As terror continues in UK despite best anti terror force in world, the solution must lie in preventing radicalisation… In a global world terrorism knows no boundaries. Its a virus that needs a global cure. It’s no longer just ‘their’ problem #LondonBrige.

As terror continues in UK despite best anti terror force in world, the solution must lie in preventing radicalisation #LondonBridgeAttack — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 4, 2017

As terror continues in UK despite best anti terror force in world, the solution must lie in preventing radicalisation #LondonBridgeAttack — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 4, 2017

Rahul Dholakia: It’s no more breaking news; it’s ‘Heart Breaking News’ …Pray for London #UnitedWeStand

Shekhar Ravjiani: Our thoughts and prayers are with you.Stay safe. Stay strong. And don’t let fear into your hearts. Don’t let them win.

People of London…our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Stay safe. Stay strong. And don’t let fear into your hearts. Don’t let them win. — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) June 4, 2017

Shruti Haasan: Cannot believe this happened to beautiful London…My prayers to everyone.

Cannot believe this happened to beautiful London 💔 my prayers to everyone 🇬🇧🙏🏼 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 4, 2017

Parineeti Chopra: Cannot believe this is happening so often now. Praying for peace everywhere!

The simplest way to put it! Cannot believe the world is attacked so often. Praying for peace!!!! #LondonAttacks https://t.co/IS7ue5jCgG — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 4, 2017

Neha Dhupia: Another terror attack… Another day when innocent lives are lost… another day when you wake up and question what’s the world coming to?

Another terror attack …. another day when innocent lives are lost…another day when u wake up and question what’s the world coming to ? 😢 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 4, 2017

Salim Merchant: Just landed in Paris and shocked to read about the London attack. When will all this end? I have a feeling the weapon industry is feeding this

Just landed in Paris & shocked to read about the #londonattack .When will all this end? I have a feeling the weapon industry is feeding this — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) June 4, 2017

Anubhav Sinha: Stay safe London. Stay calm because they want you to panic. Keep loving because they want you to hate.

Stay safe London. Stay calm because they want you to panic. Keep loving cuz they want you to hate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 4, 2017

Onir: What a horrible news to start the day with… 6 people slain in ‘terrorist incidents’ on London Bridge.

What a horrible news to start the day with 🙁 -6 People Slain In ‘Terrorist Incidents’ On London Bridge https://t.co/8BYtnfNdWz via @ndtv — Onir (@IamOnir) June 4, 2017

WOW #RESPECT. I love this city for its spirit #NEWYORK -Mayor of NewYork signs order keeping city in Paris agreement https://t.co/yM75y3rxqm — Onir (@IamOnir) June 4, 2017

How many more memorials do we build … the senseless. killing goes on … Relentlessly #LondonAttacks 🙁 pic.twitter.com/mVQm4EDCeS — Onir (@IamOnir) June 4, 2017

Vivek Agnihotri: Even I don’t believe in Islamic terror. But what do I do when I see ‘Allahism’ of terror? London, I feel your pain.

Even I am don’t believe in Islamic terror. But what do I do when I see ‘Allahism’ of terror? London, I feel your pain. #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/pz3KByaGX9 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 4, 2017

Akshara Haasan: Once again London sees terror. It’s so sad. Please be safe, be aware of any doubtful activities etc. Its truly sad to see pain so soon.

Ohoo. Once again London see terror. Its soo sad. Please be safe , be aware of any doubtful activities etc. Its truly sad to see pain so soon — Akshara Haasan (@AksharaHaasan1) June 4, 2017

Armaan Malik: Sad to see these happenings around the world… Not sure if prayers are enough anymore.

Sad to see these happenings around the world… Not sure if prayers are enough anymore 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MNDFY0eUBJ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 3, 2017

Aftab Shivdasani: Another shocking and disturbing attack in London. Some serious measures need to be taken to stop this. Prayers for the victims.

Another shocking & disturbing attack in London.Some serious measures need to be taken to stop this. Prayers for the victims. #LondonAttacks — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 4, 2017

Prateik Babbar: Thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of victims… #PrayForLondon

Hansika: I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone in London. Please Stay Safe everyone.