Parineeti Chopra is in talks to star in a Vikas Bahl film opposite Hrithik Roshan?

Parineeti Chopra has bounced back and how! She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. Now reports have surfaced that she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in a movie directed by Vikas Bahl. Now that is one jodi that will be refreshing to watch on screen.

As per a report carried by Deccan Chronicle, Vikas likes Parineeti’s work. A source is quoted saying, “Vikas is fond of Parineeti’s work and feels she is a gifted actress. He is keen to cast her in his next film, and has already narrated the script.” Also, don’t forget that Hrithik will soon start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 – a movie based on the genius, Anand Kumar, who groomed under-privileged kids for IIT and other competitive exams. The speculation is that Parineeti might be in talks for the same project. But let us not completely rule out the possibility that the actress might star in an entirely different film than Super 30. Well, time will solve the mystery. Or Parineeti’s spokesperson will. For now they have only said, “She is in talks with Vikas, but currently nothing has been finalised.”

Hrithik was last seen in the blockbuster film, Kaabil. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil had the actor playing the role of a blind man out to seek revenge from people who have done him wrong. The spine-chilling revenge thriller garnered great response from critics and fans alike. Hrithik will also be seen in a special appearance in the movie, Hriduyanatar. We will get back to you with more updates on Super 30.