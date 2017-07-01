Parineeti Chopra on Jab Harry Met Sally ‘intercourse’ controversy: Somewhere we are going against the freedom of making films

Parineeti Chopra was present at an event when she was asked by the reporters about the freedom of making films the way a director wants it to. She was asked to react on the whole Pahlaj Nihalani-Intercourse-Jab Harry Met Sejal controversy, she said, “I think we have started over-thinking things. It’s true that a lot of things do impact the society, but films also play a role in it.”

She continued, “If there is anything in the film which will have huge negative impact on kids, us, then that should be dealt with but there are certain things about which we are overthinking. I won’t name anyone but I feel we are becoming over-strict. Somewhere we are going against the freedom of making films. Films are larger than life. We show things which don’t otherwise happen in real life in the movies. But when we over-think and start cutting a lot of things, then it’ll become a documentary.” Also read: Parineeti Chopra talks about the reports of doing a film with Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar

“We should allow that freedom of expression, allow filmmakers to use their imaginative minds to entertain you all. So I feel we have started over-thinking,” she concluded.

Recently, the actress was photographed along with the filmmaker Vikas Bahl in suburban Bandra, leading many to speculate that she would co-star in his next, which reportedly features Hrithik Roshan. Asked about the film, Parineeti told reporters, “It’s not true. Nowadays whenever we meet in Bandra for lunch, people think we will come out only after signing the film. But it doesn’t work like that. I just went to meet Vikas for some other work. But I believe he is starting his film and I wish him all the best.” Also read: Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘intercourse’ controversy: Pahlaj Nihalani’s reasons for not discussing about this with a reporter will leave you in splits

There were also reports that the 28-year-old actress would be a part of the sequel to Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer “Namastey London”. To which she said, “I am going to announce my next film next week. Apart from ‘Golmaal 4’, that’s the one film I am doing.”

(with text inputs from PTI)