Parineeti Chopra posts a picture to flaunt her new sunglasses, but her fans can’t help but notice her stretch marks – view pic

Parineeti Chopra‘s latest Instagram post has become a hot topic of discussion. The actress posted a pretty picture of herself, flaunting her new sunglasses that she had just been gifted. However, her fans were more interested in something else! The picture also showed off Pari’s stretch marks near her tummy, showcasing how hard she has been working to stay in shape. All her fans started praising her and said it was quite bold of her to put up such a picture.

From one fan saying, “The way u showing ur stretch marks. It’s real u. Commonly we most of gals have. N it make us conscious. But after seeing this pic. We won’t be,” to another saying, “Thank you for keeping it real intentional or unintentional but it does means a lot to us when today it’s all about bashing people unnecessarily even for the tiny details and non stop body shaming,” her picture has got a lot of attention. A guy even wrote, “Stretch marks! Wow! A real woman, I like it.” In a day and age when celebrity pictures are photoshopped on a daily basis, this one was quite surprising. Parineeti has always loved the way she is and we totally adore her for being herself. Check out the picture for yourself right here and share with us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Has Parineeti Chopra patched up with ex boyfriend Maneesh Sharma?)

On the professional front, Parineeti is currently working on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, along with Arjun Kapoor. She will soon begin shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and Arjun Kapoor’s Namastey England pretty soon. For more updates and dope on Parineeti Chopra, stay tuned to BollywoodLife right here.