Parineeti Chopra talks about the reports of doing a film with Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar

Parineeti Chopra has denied that she would be teaming up with Queen director Vikas Bahl in his upcoming film. Recently, the actress was photographed along with the filmmaker in suburban Bandra, leading many to speculate that she would co-star in his next, which reportedly features Hrithik Roshan. Asked about the film, Parineeti told reporters, “It’s not true. Nowadays whenever we meet in Bandra for lunch, people think we will come out only after signing the film. But it doesn’t work like that. I just went to meet Vikas for some other work. But I believe he is starting his film and I wish him all the best.”

There were also reports that the 28-year-old actress would be a part of the sequel to Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer “Namastey London”. To which she said, “I am going to announce my next film next week. Apart from ‘Golmaal 4’, that’s the one film I am doing.” The actress, meanwhile, is currently shooting for “Golmaal 4”. Also read: A duet with Priyanka will be a dream come true moment for Parineeti Chopra

“I am working on such a big project for the first time and I am very excited. It has a huge star cast and Rohit (Shetty) himself is a star director so it has been a very different experience. It’s a very different film from the ones I’ve done before. So fingers crossed. “There is still a lot of shooting left. We will resume from tomorrow and are gearing up for Diwali release.” The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade.