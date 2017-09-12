Parineeti Chopra’s look from her Australian holiday album is inspired by Rihanna?

Parineeti Chopra is currently busy with her Australian holiday and trust us, her pictures would make you rather jealous. The actress was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Australian tourism in India and she was third Indian actor after Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh, who was chosen to promote International tourism in India. And just while we were stalking the beautiful actress on her Instagram page, we came across this charming picture of hers from Sydney which forced us to scratch our heads. Being a fashion follower, Pari’s turquoise dress from her holiday album reminded us of something very similar that Rihanna had worn in her Wild Thoughts video. The similarities are too many to ignore and it won’t be wrong to say that the Bollywood actress sought inspiration from Riri for this one. Also Read: Whoa! Farah Khan reveals that Parineeti Chopra gave Karan Johar a lap dance on Lip Sing Battle

Rihanna's off-shoulder Alberta Ferretti dress made her look like a bombshell in the music video. We loved the colour as well as the silhouette of the outfit and the fact that she paired it with embellished gladiators added an extra 'x' factor to it. While Rihana was successful in carrying the outfit in a more sexual way, the same can't be said about Meri Pyaari Bindu actress. Parineeti, in fact, tried to play very safe with her outfit and even the off-shoulder neckline from Riri's dress was turned into a simple 'V' shape for the Bollywood actress. Believe it or not but Rihanna's this outfit from the house of Alberta Ferretti costs a whopping Rs 1 lakh, which is too exorbitant.

And it’s not just the outfit that was similar. The way Pari paired it with her tie-up pom-pom flats resembled Rihanna’s gladiators slightly. Wonder if Parineeti actually tried to ape this International sensation! And even if she did, it won’t come as a shock to us since Rihanna is a style icon and followed for her innate fashion sense all over the planet.

But just in case you are asked to chose between Parineeti Chopra or Rihanna, whom will you prefer really? Would you opt for the charming look of Parineeti Chopra or something bold like Rihanna? Let us know your answer by voting below…