Paris Paris! That’s what Kajal Aggarwal’s Tamil remake of Queen will be called – here’s the first look

Three years after its release, Kangana Ranaut’s iconic Queen is getting the remake treatment down South with Kajal Aggarwal getting in her shoes for the movie. Earlier there were talks that Tamanaaah Bhatia was supposed to do the lead role, but now it is Ms Aggarwal who will be going on her solo honeymoon trip to Paris. Speaking of Paris that would be the title of the movie, Paris Paris.

Paris Paris, which will also be made in Kannada, will be made by actor-director Ramesh Aravind, who last made Kamala Haasan’s Uttama Villain. The makers have recently revealed the first look of the movie, which has a shape of a butterfly with each wing showing different facets of Paris, while Kajal Aggarwal’s silhouette is in the center. The butterfly design is a good idea, because it depicts the female protagonist finally setting her free, if you have seen the original movie. Suhasini Maniratnam will be penning the dialogues for the movie, so that’s another plus.

The original Queen was about how a Delhi girl, played by Kangana Ranaut, is ditched at the altar by her boyfriend (Rajkummar Rao), and she leaves for her honeymoon to Paris alone, because the trip has been paid for. There she meets different people and has new experiences that change her outlook on life and makes her a more confident person. The movie was directed by Vikas Bahl and gave Kangana Ranaut her second National Award. Now we have to see if the remake will do the same wonders with Kajal Aggarwal’s career who was last seen in Vivegam and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.