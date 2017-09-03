Parmanu actor John Abraham finds it ‘SCARY’ that the nuke North Korea just tested is of 1 Megaton – view pic

After last year’s engaging Force 2, John Abraham will be back on the big screen with Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998. So it is expected that while doing the research about the film, John Abraham must have got a hands on training about different velocities of nukes. It so happened that earlier today, North Korea tested a Hydrogen Bomb aka nuke and while everyone is talking about it, John had a very interesting take on it as he explained the gravity of this nuke test and how disastrous and dangerous can it be for everyone.

He took to Twitter as he shared a chart explaining the kind of hydrogen bomb tested by North Korea. He captioned the image as, “H-bomb that North Korea just tested is estimated to be 1 Megaton! Scary! #NorthKoreaNukes” Also read: Parmanu first look: John Abraham goes for a jog before prepping up for the Pokhran nuclear tests

Check out the tweet and the image shared by John Abraham below:

H-bomb that North Korea just tested is estimated to be 1 Megaton! Scary! #NorthKoreaNukespic.twitter.com/Akncc55Szv — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 3, 2017

Talking about his film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, the film releases on December 8, 2017. And also stars, Diana Penty, who took to Twitter on July 9 to share her first look, where she is seen donning a military uniform. Her hair is pulled back to a bun and she is sporting minimal make-up. “Excited to share my first look in Parmanu!” she had captioned the image. Also read: Parmanu : The Story Of Pokhran first look: Diana Penty looks killer in an army uniform – view pic

It is interesting to see the kind of projects John Abraham backs as a producer. Be it Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe or even Force 2. It’ll be interesting to see what John Abraham has in store for all of us with, Parmanu : The Story Of Pokhran.

