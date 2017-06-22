Parmanu first look: John Abraham is all set to tell the story of Pokharan

The Pokhran nuclear test is one of the most important chapters of Indian history. Unearthing it a little more for us will be John Abraham‘s next production venture Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. He will also star in the film that went on floors on May 31. Today, the first look of the upcoming action packed drama was released today by the actor in his social media pages. It is more of a teaser poster which only hints us at the backdrop of the film. A sepia toned frame occupied with a silhouette of John’s jaw line, superimposed on which is a the map of Pokharan, makes for a pretty intriguing first look. Parmanu also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles.

John has earlier said in a statement, “Our film “Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran” will take the audience on a journey to showcase the greatest Nuclear espionage the world witnessed in 1998. A mission where the Indian army, scientists, engineers & satellite experts came together to pull off the greatest covert mission of their times & made the country proud & declare itself as a Nuclear state.”

Diana, who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s comedy Happy Bhaag Jayegi, is excited to take up an action role. Earlier talking to a news daily Diana had said, “Yes, I read the script and liked it instantly. It’s quick paced, intelligent and what’s most exciting for me is that it’s based on a true story. To be able to tell a story of such national importance and recreate history in a way, is what really drew me to this film. And yes, this is my first film in the action-drama genre. The idea has always been to try something different each time, and I’m glad I’ve had the opportunities to do so.”

Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan is slated to release on December 8. The film is to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, and the script has been co-written by Saiwin Kadros and Sanyukta Chawla Sheikh.