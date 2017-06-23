Party first look motion poster: Venkat Prabhu teams up with Jai, Shiva and Sathyaraj for a rollicking entertainer

Let me say this at the onset, Venkat Prabhu is one of my favourite directors in Tamil right now, even though I am not a fan of his every movie. He knows the right pulse of a middle-class youth and makes movies accordingly. He started off with Chennai 600028 with a cast of nearly unknowns and it became the sleeper hit of that year thanks to its setting, the humour and the all-round performance of the cast. His second movie, Saroja, despite being a Hollywood movie rip-off, was also an entertaining thriller. His third flick, Goa, was criticised for not having a plot, and yet it was a huge hit thanks to some really funny comedy. By then Venkat Prabhu became a brand by himself and soon began to work with stars like Ajith, Suriya and Karthi. However, the end results – Mankatha, Massu and Biriyani – were some of his inferior works. Thankfully, he returned to his roots with the sequel to his debut movie, Chennai 6000028 Second Innings, which turned out to be as enjoyable as the first. And with the announcement of his new movie, Party, it looks like he will continue to journey on the same path.

The makers have announced the movie and the cast in an event today, as well as launched the motion poster that also mentions the cast members. And what a cast the movie has! There is Sathyaraj, Malayalam actor Jayaram, Jai, Shiva, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sampath, Ramya Krishnan, Sanchita Shetty and Regina Cassandra. Premgi Amaren will compose the music for the film, but I also want to see him act in the movie. After all, as you know, he often ends out to be a scene-stealer in all Venkat Prabhu movies.

Here’s the motion poster…

The movie looks to be a rollicking affair, and the tagline promises just that – A Venkat Prabhu Hangover. Let’s hope it’s not a remake of the Hollywood movie, Hangover.