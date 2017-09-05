Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi song Maro Line: Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain makes her item number debut and it’s unflattering!

Maro Line Toh Tabiyat Fine Darling…well, these are the opening lines of the latest number of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. The highlight is the item number debut of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde. The lady was in the news for her controversy involving the producers of her hit sitcom, Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Aishwarya Nigam and chorus. The lyrics are by noted writer, Sanjay Chhel. Lalit Pandit has composed this number. We see Shilpa dancing away in a golden dress in a hot avatar unlike her seedhi-saadhi housewife image. There is no doubt that Shilpa has a cute face and a range of expressions but she is out of place as an item girl. It would have been fine if it was a folksy number but the look does not do justice to her at any level. (Also Read: Shilpa Shinde goes all glam for Rishi Kapoor and Vir Das in Patel ki Panjabbi Shaadi)

The song has a 90s feel to it, which might endear it to some but the lyrics do not impress. On a positive note, Shilpa has a variety of expressions and adds her cuteness, which prevents it from being tacky. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is presented by Bholenath Movies and Cinekorn Entertainment. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh in prominent roles. Produced by Bharat Patel and Kalapi Nagada, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September, 2017.⁠⁠⁠⁠ (Also Read: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Shilpa Shinde to do an item number with Rishi Kapoor!)

Shilpa revealed earlier in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “It was the film’s last schedule and I didn’t want to lose out on the song. Rishi Kapoor had heard about me leaving the show and pointed out that I should not have got off a chalti gaadi, we are artistes. I told him, aag lagi aur mujhe koodna pada. Even Pareshji admitted that his wife (Swaroop Sampat) used to watch my show.”