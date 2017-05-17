Pawan Kalyan ‘s Twitter account hacked

Latest reports state, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan‘s Twitter account has been hacked. As per reports on India Today, the Telugu star confirmed that he had not been active on the microblogging website for the last three days. Initially it was thought to be a technical snag but after realising his account had been hacked, the Power star had informed his fans and whosoever concerned. ” After checking with experts, we will take severe action against those responsible.”

In other news, Pawan Kalyan in a recent annoucement has declared that he is ready to quit acting for politics. As per reports on DC, he addressed a party of activists regarding the comment of the actor being a full time actor and a part time politican – “I know several leaders who have amassed wealth and are sitting at home, but are still called “full time” politicians,” stated the actor in his speech. “I am even prepared to forego acting for the sake of taking up brisk political activity for the Jana Sena,” confirmed the actor. In fact, a report on HT stated, he was taking up as many film commitments before the 2019 elections. Also Read: Pawan Kalyan ready to quit acting for politics?

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is shooting for his next with Trivikram. This project will mark his third collaboration with the director. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh. Khushboo Sundar will make a comeback to Telugu cinema after 9 years in this film. There are reports of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi coming together too, awiating an official announcement.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Katamarayudu, the Telugu remake of Veeram. The movie starred Shruti Haasan. The Telugu version received mixed reviews. Some reports suggest, the film didn’t fare too well, some say the film fared brilliantly.