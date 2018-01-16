Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi crosses $2 million mark at USA box office

After taking a thunderous start in the USA (United States of America) market, Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi witnessed a huge dip at the box due to negative reviews from the movie buffs. Despite being a below-average affair, the film has crossed the Rs $2 million mark (Rs 12.91 crore) in America because of the huge fan-following of Power star Pawan Kalyan. Agnyaathavaasi is Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s third film together, after delivering blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi fails to BEAT Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office, rakes in Rs 60.50 crore on day 1)

Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi crosses $ 2 million in USA…

Mon $ 32,146

Total: $ 2,017,015 [₹ 12.91 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018

Directed by Trivikran Srinivas, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani in key roles. Agnyaathavaasi has reportedly done a pre-release business of Rs 150 crore already. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer for the film. The story of Agnyaathavaasi revolves around a young man who is the son of a murdered billionaire. He lives in exile and returns to his father’s company as a regular employee to set things right and take revenge. The film has all the elements of action, comedy and drama.