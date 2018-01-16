Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi crosses $2 million mark at USA box office

After taking a thunderous start in the USA (United States of America) market, Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi witnessed a huge dip at the box due to negative reviews from the movie buffs. Despite being a below-average affair, the film has crossed the Rs $2 million mark (Rs 12.91 crore) in America because of the huge fan-following of Power star Pawan Kalyan. Agnyaathavaasi is Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s third film together, after delivering blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi.  (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi fails to BEAT Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office, rakes in Rs 60.50 crore on day 1)

Directed by Trivikran Srinivas, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani in key roles. Agnyaathavaasi has reportedly done a pre-release business of Rs 150 crore already. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer for the film. The story of Agnyaathavaasi revolves around a young man who is the son of a murdered billionaire. He lives in exile and returns to his father’s company as a regular employee to set things right and take revenge. The film has all the elements of action, comedy and drama.