Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi takes an extraordinary start at USA box office, earns Rs 9.65 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi has taken a stupendous start at USA box office. The Telugu drama raked in Rs 9.65 crore during his Tuesday previews and has taken the second biggest opening at the American box office after Baahubali 2. The film shattered the opening business of many Bollywood biggies in the USA. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi takes a FANTABULOUS START in USA… Tue previews $ 1,513,540 [₹ 9.65 cr]… Yes, you read it right: $ 1.5 million on a working day… If this is not AWESOME, what is? @Rentrak” (Also Read: Agnyaathavaasi movie review: Critics are not going gung-ho over Pawan Kalyan’s latest release)

Directed by Trivikran Srinivas, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Kushboo, Aadhi Pinisetty and Boman Irani in key roles. Agnyaathavaasi has reportedly done a pre-release business of Rs 150 crore already. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer for the film. The story of Agnyaathavaasi revolves around a young man who is the son of a murdered billionaire. He lives in exile and returns to his father’s company as a regular employee to set things right and take revenge. The film has all the elements of action, comedy and drama.