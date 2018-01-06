Pawan Kalyan’s die-hard fan Poonam Kaur Lal slyly calls critic Mahesh Kathi ‘fatso’

Hyderabad based model and actress Poonam Kaur, who is a crazy fan of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has lashed out against film critic Mahesh Kathi with a series of tweets. It is apparently in retaliation to the criticism thrown at Pawan Kalyan by Kathi for his recent political speeches. In a report, the critic had taken a jibe on his recent film Agnyaathavaasi called Kalyan, the Pwer Star a ‘Agnanavasi’. He also labelled Kalyan as power hungry. All this did not go down well with Kaur. Incidentally, Kathi has also made comments at Kaur. But shockingly, she has indirectly called him a fatso. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi slapped with plagiarism charges by T-Series)

Employment problems…papam…contribute trps it’s a way of donating guys4 some1s ill health actually should pay4 weight reduction programme — Poonam Kaur Lal (@poonamkaurlal) January 4, 2018

One fatso got stuck in a pothole,it’s like I want the chief minister to pick n save me as he gave permission to lay it 😂😂😂 funny fatso — Poonam Kaur Lal (@poonamkaurlal) January 4, 2018

don’t tell mecommenting onbeing fat is personal,M worried abtmillions watchinngetting inspired,concerned aboutJanam physical nmental health! — Poonam Kaur Lal (@poonamkaurlal) January 4, 2018

Breathe out the negative energy …. #fatso pic.twitter.com/Q72hp67QWz — Poonam Kaur Lal (@poonamkaurlal) January 6, 2018

In a media statement, Kathi said, “PRP (Praja Rajyam Party) had a vision and clarity on its goals. But Jana Sena party has no clear vision. Pawan Kalyan talks about Ambedkar, but he has hardly raised his voice for Dalits, when the community faced serious issues. He says his fight is not restricted to one religion, but he is fighting for the reservation of his Kapu community. His intention to enter politics is to work for the society. He can do it by starting an NGO (non-government organisation). He gets a huge amount of remuneration, which he can use for his NGO. He seems to be not interested in social service and he is craving for power. He is confused about his stand. He is not Agnathavasi, but he is Agnanavasi.”

Mahesh Kathi and Pawan Kalyan fans have been at war of words. Some have even threatened him death. Some time back, he had stopped talking badly about the actor but the matter does not die down.