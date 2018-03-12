PDA Alert! Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s Instagram pictures have set tongues wagging once again

If you browse through Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli’s Instagram page, you’ll see that the celebs share a lot of pictures where they are together. Though they are captioned as “best friends”, rumour mills suggest otherwise. As per a report in DNA, they are apparently dating. It seems they fell in love while working on a music video and even brought in the New Year’s together. Recently, they also celebrated Valentine’s Day. A source told the publication, “Apparently, they also brought in the New Year with their buddies. They often congratulate each other for their work achievements. While Himansh has around 473 K followers, Neha has over 9.2 million followers. All of them have noticed their interaction.” (Also Read: Neha Kakkar nervous about recreated version of;Tu cheez badi hai mast mast;.)

Himansh Kohli is best known for his work on the show, Humse Hai Life. He was also in the film Yaariyaan. Neha is one of the top singers today with hits like London Thumakda, Manali Trance, Kar Gayee Chull and others. She was last seen as a judge on Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…