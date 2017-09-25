Pehredaar Piya Ki 2: Not Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohit Suchanti to romance Tejasswi Prakash

The makers of Pehredaar Piya Ki are planning to come up with a new show on the same time slot. While it is unconfirmed that whether it is the sequel or not, producer Shashi Mittal had told us that the writing team is working on a season two, where we will see a grown-up Affaan and Diya (Tejasswi Prakash). It seems he will be returning from abroad whereas Diya would have grown up into a 30-year-old woman. The twist is that he will be having a girlfriend and we have to see how their relationship pans out. Rohit Suchanti was earlier seen on shows like Warrior High, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where he played Ramakant Modi. (Also Read: Pehredaar Piya Ki to return with season 2! This time Tejasswi Prakash will romance Shantanu Maheshwari)

