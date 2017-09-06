Pehredaar Piya Ki: Shantanu Maheshwari to romance Tejasswi Prakash on the show?

The makers of Pehredaar Piya Ki told us that they are working on a new season of the show that will take the original slot on Sony TV. While it is certain that female lead Tejasswi Prakash will be a part of the show, a few other actors are also being roped in. One of the names that is floating around is that of dancing star and teen icon Shantanu Maheshwari. It was reported in an entertainment portal that he would be romancing Tejasswi on the show post its leap. However, when Bollywood Life got in touch with Shantanu, he said he has not been approached by the makers of the show. He told us, “These are just rumours. I am not aware of all this.” (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan seals a berth in the finale along with Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari)

Shantanu is one of the finalists in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 along with Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey. The young man made it to the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many felt deserved to be the winner. He has been part of successful youth shows like Dil Dostii Dance as well as MTV’s Girls on Top. Pehredaar Piya Ki got pulled off after Sony TV shifted the time slot to 10.30 pm which the channel felt did not suit the show. It was a tough decision on the makers but they have resolved to come back. Based in princely Rajasthan, it was a story of an unlikely marriage with nine-year-old Afaan Khan and Diya, played by Tejasswi. People panned the show as they felt it was promoting child marriage and regressive content. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…