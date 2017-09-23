Pehredaar Piya Ki to return with season 2! This time Tejasswi Prakash will romance Shantanu Maheshwari

Sony Tv’s controversial show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki ‘ is back with a new season and with a new face. Shantanu Maheshwari has been finalized as the new face of Prince Ratan with Tejasswi Prakash as Princess Diya. This would be Shantanu’s first family drama as he had only been associated with youth shows until now. Known for his amazing dancing skills, Shantanu has done many reality shows but never any family drama.

Shantanu and Tejasswi are of almost the same age but in the show he will be playing Tejasswi’s young teenager husband. He will be replacing child actor Afaan Khan on the show, who played Ratan in the first season.

Shantanu and Tejasswi will soon leave for a 15-day-long outdoor shoot in Bikaner this month. The show will begin with a leap where Prince Ratan will be seen as a grown up boy. He will return to Rajasthan from abroad and will meet his wife but things will be different this time.

‘Pahredaar Piya Ki’ started in July this year. It told the story of an unusual marriage between a 9 year old boy and an 18 year old girl. And right from the day the first episode went on air, people slammed it for being regressive. There were online petitions signed and memes shared on social media. Finally after two weeks of its telecast the ministry had to ask Sony to change the timings of the show. But Sony rather than changing the slot scrapped the show and pulled the show. And now the show is back with a new theme and a new season.

For the first time Shantanu and Tejaswi will be working together. Shantanu was apparently show makers’ first choice. His innocent looks and popularity played a huge role in the selection. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where he is one of the finalists of the show.

Shantanu hails from Kolkata and started his career with Bengali reality shows . He came to Mumbai and after a long struggle got his maiden show ‘Dil Dosti Aur Dance’ on channel V. He played Swayam and was loved for his chemistry with Vrushika Mehta. Shantanu later won the international dance show ‘World of Dance ‘ with his troop Desi Hoppers. Shantanu later did Jhalak Dikhla Ja and was one of the finalists. He also appeared on an MTV show, Girls on Top.

So now it needs to be seen whether the new face will help Pahredaar Piya Ki to resurrect .Story-wise the show will progress like Pakistani Show Num and Film Zubeida which were the inspirations for the show. There will also be another big face entering the show who will play Shantanu’s girlfriend in the show. So there will be romantic drama cum love triangle in ‘Pahredaar Piya Ki’.