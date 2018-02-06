PERFECT! That’s what Twitter feels about Hrithik Roshan’s look from #Super30

Hrithik Roshan revealed the first look of Super 30 today. He can be seen wearing a disarming smile while his dishevelled hair and unkempt beard add gravity to his look. Getting into the skin of the character has never been a worry for Hrithik. In fact, he loves to do that. During Guzaarish too, he gained weight to look like a man who is bound to the wheelchair all his life. For this film too, he will do the same. Thus, Twitter is going wild calling his look PERFECT! Many have even compared the younger self of Anand Kumar, on whom the biopic is based, with this look to make a point. Fans we tell you… their love for their stars is unmatched. Check out the reactions right here… (Also read: Here’s all you need to know about mathematician Anand Kumar, the character Hrithik Roshan is playing in #Super30)

Hrithik’s Super 30 will release on January 25 next year. Last time, his film released on that day, it became a hit. We are definitely talking about Kaabil.