PERFECT! That’s what Twitter feels about Hrithik Roshan’s look from #Super30

Hrithik Roshan revealed the first look of Super 30 today. He can be seen wearing a disarming smile while his dishevelled hair and unkempt beard add gravity to his look. Getting into the skin of the character has never been a worry for Hrithik. In fact, he loves to do that. During Guzaarish too, he gained weight to look like a man who is bound to the wheelchair all his life. For this film too, he will do the same. Thus, Twitter is going wild calling his look PERFECT! Many have even compared the younger self of Anand Kumar, on whom the biopic is based, with this look to make a point. Fans we tell you… their love for their stars is unmatched. Check out the reactions right here… (Also read: Here’s all you need to know about mathematician Anand Kumar, the character Hrithik Roshan is playing in #Super30)

I never thought @iHrithik would be fit for a teacher role but man, this single look has convinced me now he will deliver another masterpiece. Best actor in India #Super30#HrithikRoshanhttps://t.co/zMJyRdtkXj — Abhishek (@abhish1816) February 6, 2018

The moment i see the first look of Hrithik Roshan in #Super30. pic.twitter.com/t4ZiGaEIhd — Sohail (@sohailrocks11) February 6, 2018

Fabulous picture — Aryan Khan (@Imsrk03) February 6, 2018

What a new look! Just love this experiment with your look. Perfect for maths teacher. Work hard. Stay fit. Good luck for super30. My love and support will be always with you. I wish I could be a student of your class then I would feel myself most lucky girl 😊😃😘love you 😘😘 — Arpita Ghosh (@ArpitaG77323544) February 6, 2018

This what we call PERFECTION. #Super30 — BHAUMIK SHAH🇮🇳 (@iBhaumiks) February 6, 2018

Awesome boss . Oh no I shaved recently. Again need to try this look .will watch first day first show in LA — Milton Baidya (@milton143p) February 6, 2018

Wowwww!!!!! Looking So Handsome😍 All the best for ur new journey sir.👍 Yet another master piece is coming up😊 — Ashu (@iAshuHr) February 6, 2018

I am dying to watch the movie — Sadman Khan (@SadmanKhan79) February 6, 2018

Another masterpiece coming……..#Super30. All the best Sir!!!! — Subham Bhowmick (@subhambhowmik14) February 6, 2018

Blockbuster Written Allover!!! #Super30 — Dipta Messi Roshan (@beingdipta) February 6, 2018

Hrithik’s Super 30 will release on January 25 next year. Last time, his film released on that day, it became a hit. We are definitely talking about Kaabil.