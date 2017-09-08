Perky pink dozed off fiery Priyanka Chopra’s style game at TIFF 2017 – View pics

Priyanka Chopra, the gorgeous diva who has barely given the fashion police a chance to complain, failed to woo us with her latest fashion outing. At the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the actress stepped out in a bright pink Fendi Resort 2018 outfit. Why we are not very impressed with her looks is because the whole outfit just seems so off. The colour is so bright that you wouldn’t want to look at her for more than a millisecond. It’s not very soothing on the eyes. And what’s with those black shoes with silver studs? I mean, seriously? this is kinda unsettling because she looked like a million bucks in a black thigh – high slit outfit she stepped out in yesterday. (ALSO READ: Hot Damn! Priyanka Chopra revisits Love Story 2050 in her new, ‘future’ inspired photoshoot)

After establishing a stronghold in Bollywood, Priyanka is now taking Hollywood by a storm. She began her Hollywood career with Quantico and see how far she has come! She’s also managed to bag a couple of Hollywood movies and that’s commendable. She’s a global phenomenon now and that’s indeed made each of us very proud here in India.

Priyanka has been in the news lately for her comments of skin whitening creams. She is the cover girl for Paper magazine’s September issue. In her interview with the mag, she opened up about how she once endorsed a fairness cream before and swore to herself how she would never do it again. “So I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.’ I got out of the contract and never did it again. It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable, because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don’t understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says ‘whitening,’ it’s like, what?”