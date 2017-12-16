Photo Alert! Shah Rukh Khan reveals the WORST thing about being a father and we’re sure many would agree with him

We have seen Shah Rukh Khan being this protective father who might “rip a guy’s lips’ if he tries to kiss his daughter Suhana. We have also seen him being a kid with his little bundle of joy AbRam or for that matter how he shares a bro-like equation with his elder son Aryan. But never did we ever find the loving dad cribbing about being father…until today. And the reason is a very valid one. SRK has shared this beautiful candid shot of AbRam and Suhana and has captioned it saying, “The worst thing about being a father is that u r always taking the pics, not in them. Edits save the day…” Now doesn’t this happen in most of the households? Especially if you are crazy about clicking pictures and saving them as memories for a lifetime. Shah Rukh definitely falls under this category. And then all that you are left with is the edits that help you merge your face with the picture that you clicked, like how SRK’s done it in this one…

This cutesy pic of Suhana and AbRam was clicked during AbRam’s school annual day function, held today. Suhana and Shah Rukh made sure they watch AbRam perform and cheer on from the audience. We wonder why Gauri gave this special day a miss, or probably she attended but hasn’t made it to any of the pictures. Here, check out SRK’s Insta post below:

Only if Shah Rukh could have considered clicking a selfie with Suhana and AbRam instead. Now that would have saved the day, isn't it? Each to his own, we say! PS: Shah Rukh and AbRam are expected to attend Taimur's 1st birthday on December 20.