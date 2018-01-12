[Photo] Taimur shares a goofy smile with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and gives us the brightest moment of the day

And yet again we found the most adorable picture of Taimur just before we were about to wind up our day. We already shared with you a picture of little Tim having a great time with his parents on his first birthday at Pataudi. But that was taken from far and their expressions weren’t visible. Here, we have them looking really happy. It is the brightest photo that we have seen today. The smile on their faces is infectious!

As you can see, Taimur is smiling his usual goofy smile, while holding his water bottle. Saif and Kareena can’t stop smiling looking their little bundle of joy. It is such a happy picture. This is what we needed before we begin the weekend. The previous picture that we shared with you had others in it too. Grandmother Sharmila Tagore too was curious to see this cute conversation between the three of them. Check out the pictures right here… (Also read: This UNSEEN PIC of Taimur from his first birthday bash will leave you with many questions)

TBH we aren’t the only ones who are obsessing over Taimur. Even his uncles and aunts are going gaga over him. At Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch, he was the star of the party. Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others just couldn’t get enough of him. They even made him dance to Punjabi songs. So this Khan is a heart-stealer already and he is just 1 year old.