[Photos] Back to school! After attending AbRam’s annual day function, Shah Rukh Khan hangs out with daughter Suhana

AbRam’s Annaul Day at school has turned into a hangout zone for Shah Rukh Khan which is restricted to just his kids. We already shared with you pictures of him with his kid at the school where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present along with Aaradhya. Both must have performed something on the day because of the garbs they were wearing. Now we have pictures of SRK outside the school with Suhana. But in between all this, the actor also got time to get into a new T-shirt!

Yes, when he was spotted with AbRam, he was wearing a blue T-shirt while in these pictures, he is seen wearing a white T-shirt. But then it’s not so shocking. Why we say so because, the school is situated in Bandra and SRK’s Mannat at Bandstand. There’s hardly much distance for him to scale for a dress change. He, however, decided to wear the same pants. That’s the best part about SRK, he can make anything look so hot. He just changed from blue to white and we are all excited about it. Suhana on the other hand looked really cute in that black on black combo. Check out the pictures right here…

Suhana has been often seen hanging out with Shah Rukh Khan these days. It’s as if she likes to take her superstar daddy as her date and vice versa. The actor too fondly mentioned how he likes being her date at events. He had spoken about how paparazzi hounds his kids. In fact, he even asked his children to wait and pose for the paps and then leave to avoid any unpleasant incident. The actor has always acknowledged media as one of his own and have instructed his kids to do the same too.